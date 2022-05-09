Dozens of thousands of Mariupol residents fell victims of the Russian invaders.

Mariupol council reports that there is no place in Mariupol to bury all killed civilians so the occupying authorities dig mass graves in the village of Vynohradne.

‘The occupiers celebrate the Victory Day on the bones of Mariupol residents. Hundreds of the killed by the Russian army are taken to the mass grave in the village of Vynohradne’, the statement says.

The footage shows dozens of bags with dead bodies and the excavator at work. The bodies are buried in the mass graves around.

‘In 1945, our great-grandparents defeated fascism. They thought they defeated it forever. But 77 years later, the ugly anti-human ideology revived in the form of rashism’, the statement goes.