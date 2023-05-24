Despite numerous appeals from the International Atomic Energy Agency and world leaders, Russian invaders continue to militarize the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Russian occupiers use the premises of power units 1,2 and 4 as a logistic and military base.

Russian personnel, armored vehicles and trucks are permanently stationed at these sites. The number of vehicles and military personnel is constantly changing. From 5 to 20 pieces of equipment can be near each power unit during a day.

The rotation takes place covertly during the curfew (from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am). All trucks are tightly covered. There is information that they may contain ammunition and explosives.

The occupiers continue beating and torturing of the plant personnel. Several people are at hospital with severe injuries.