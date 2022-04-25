As reported by a Mariupol councilor on Telegram, Russian invaders demand ransom for Oleksii Novikov, a captive Ukrainian.

Oleksii Novikov, a student of Mariupol university, joined territorial defense on February 25 and on April 23 was taken POW.

The next day Russian occupiers addressed his mother Olha Novikova, a director of Mariupol film festival, demanding 5,000 USD for keeping him alive. They threatened to send the video of his execution if she refused to pay.

According to the councilor, Oleksii Novikov is now held in the village of Maloyanisol, Donetsk region. He is on the list of POW, but there is no guarantee of preserving his life.