Russian occupiers have deployed military equipment and weapons in the engine room of the power unit in Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator ‘Energoatom’ reported on Telegram that at least 14 units of heavy military equipment and weapons have been stationed by Russian invaders in the engine room.

It is also noted that the entire arsenal of deployed heavy equipment with all ammunition is now located very close to the machinery that ensures the operation of the turbo generator. In particular, in the immediate vicinity of the main oil tank, which contains flammable oil that cools the steam turbine. In the same place, there is explosive hydrogen, which is used to cool the generator.

In addition, the invaders’ military equipment made it impossible for specialized firefighting and other equipment to access the engine room of the first power unit. Therefore, the risk of fire increases, and its extinguishing becomes extremely problematic.

‘If a fire occurs due to the accidental detonation of ammunition, its scale can be equal to that which occurred during the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant’, the Energoatom statement goes.

The occupiers continue to violate all norms and requirements regarding fire, nuclear and radiation safety of the NPP. Energoatom addressed the international community with a call to take measures regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP.