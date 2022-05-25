As reported by the State Road Service, since the beginning of the full-fledged war, Russian invaders have destroyed 45% of roads in kharkiv region.

‘As a result of Russian aggression and hostilities in the region, the road sector has suffered significant damage, namely 45% (1,059 km of roads) of the network of public roads of national importance have been damaged’, the statement says.

The invaders also destroyed 16 infrastructure facilities on highways and part of the road network is still in the occupied territories.

‘It is difficult to say how much time and resources it will take to rebuild everything. First of all, we focus our efforts on arranging temporary detours of the destroyed sections and providing travel within the priority directions’, road officials say.