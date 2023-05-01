In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, the occupation administration conducts a ‘flash mob’, during which all collaborators shoot a video renouncing Ukrainian citizenship, the National Resistance Center reported.

As the National Resistance Center explained, there is no procedure for renunciation of citizenship in Ukraine. The purpose of such an action is to ‘unite’ collaborators before a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive.

This way, the occupation authorities are trying to ‘mark’ collaborators so that they have no other way out.

At the same time, the videos also have a propaganda purpose, because they are designed to create the illusion of total support for the occupiers from the local population.