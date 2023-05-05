In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian invaders force children aged 14 and over to obtain Russian passports.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, Russians declared that all residents of the temporarily occupied territories at the age of 14 must obtain a passport of the Russian Federation. Otherwise, their parents will pay a fine, and in the future, they may be deprived of their parental rights.

In addition, all children born after September 30, 2022 in the occupied territories automatically become ‘citizens of the Russian Federation’.

In this way, Russian invaders want to ‘justify’ the occupation of the region.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians make residents in the occupied territories to publicly renounce Ukrainian citizenship.