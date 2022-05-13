Russian invaders are forcibly relocating the residents of Popasna, Luhansk region to the territories not controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova states that the occupiers are searching for Ukrainian citizens in shelters and hiding place and then take them to the areas occupied in 2014.

‘Fierce battles for the town lasted for two months. At present, there is not a single undamaged house left in Popasna, which has been under Russian control since May 8’, Denisova said.

According to the estimates, about 1,500 Popasna residents refused to leave the town before it was captured by Russian troops.