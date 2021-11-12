The lawyer defending Crimean Tatar activists was taken in custody on misdemeanor obstruction charges.

The lawyer of Ukrainian political prisoners Edem Semedlyaev was arrested in Crimea by Russian occupying authorities and now is facing 12 days imprisonment.

The actions drew a swift rebuke from Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova blasted the unlawful detention calling it an example of ‘pressure and intimidation of lawyers in the temporarily occupied Crimea and another evidence of the policy of persecution and repression of Crimean Tatars’.

She also called on the world community to respond to another violation of rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied Crimea by the Russian authorities.