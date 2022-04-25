Mariupol mayor counselor said on Telegram that Russian occupying authorities are introducing the so-called ‘DNR militia’ in the occupied part of the city.

The occupiers established in the city four district ‘militia stations’ and force Ukrainian police officers to come and register there.

Ukrainian police officers have to register even if they do not want to collaborate with the occupiers.

At the same time, the invaders continue heavy shelling of the Azovstal premises where Ukrainian troops are still holding the ground. Yesterday, Russian forces tried to attack Ukrainian positions with saboteur groups but were repelled.