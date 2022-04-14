Petro Andriushchenko, the counsellor of Mariupol mayor, has informed on Telegram that Russian occupying authorities in Mariupol are forcing city residents to wear white armbands on their sleeves.

One of the reasons for this is to mask the Russian military and this way to mistaken Ukrainian snipers.

The counsellor claims that with these armbands, Mariupol civilian population feel like in the Nazi ghetto during the Second World War.

According to him, active street fighting continues in many city districts with Russian troops using rocket systems and bomb strikes.

The counsellor also states it is almost impossible to leave the city and its residents are allowed to evacuate only via so-called ‘filtration’ camps.