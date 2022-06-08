Russian invaders continue committing war crimes against Ukrainian civilian population.

Ukraine’s state nuclear energy regulator ‘Energoatom’ reports that the occupiers kidnap local residents in the town of Energodar, which is situated near Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

During the last week, the occupiers detained and took away in the unknown direction about 20 locals.

11 of them are the employees of the nuclear plant.

‘Their whereabouts are currently unknown’, the ‘Energoatom’ statement says.