Zaporizhzhya region governor Oleksandr Starukh informed on social media that Russian occupying forces kidnapped the mayor of Dniprorudnyi town Yevhen Matveev.

The governor notes that war crimes of Russian occupiers are becoming systemic as it is the second case of kidnapping.

Earlier, occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya region, Ivan Fedorov.