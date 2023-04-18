Russian invaders continue to commit crimes in the temporarily occupied territories.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, in the city of Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Russians looted a number of schools and kindergartens.

The occupiers removed desks, cabinets and other furniture from the educational premises. In this way, the enemy prepares for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive.

This shows that Russians do not believe that they will stay long and in fact, they are simply looting the region while they have the opportunity.