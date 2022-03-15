Sumy region governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reports that Russian occupying forces spread misinformation about fake humanitarian routes, trying to take locals hostage and use them as ‘live shields’.

The invaders also block humanitarian convoys that aim to provide civilian population with food and medicines.

On March 14, humanitarian corridors in Sumy region failed to operate due to the Russian hindering. Several ‘green’ routes from Sumy, Konotop, Shostka, Trostyanets and Lebedyn have been agreed for March 15. They are expected to be operating from 9:00 am till 9:00 pm.