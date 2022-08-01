Russian occupation authorities opened a recruiting center for collaborators who will take part in the so-called ‘referendum’ in the occupied territories.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry reports that Russian PR specialists came to the occupied city of Melitopol to organize the so-called ‘referendum’ aimed at the annexation of the Ukrainian territories.

The occupiers are planning to make propaganda videos, which will show that local population supports the idea of becoming part of Russian Federation.

Despite the fact that the occupiers offer money and humanitarian aid for the participation in the propaganda videos, local residents refuse to take part in them, so Russians bring ‘activists’ from the occupied Crimea.