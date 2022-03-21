According to media reports, during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Kherson Freedom Square, Russian occupiers used stun grenades and opened gunfire into the air.

The civilian protest was staged against Russian occupation with the slogan ‘Kherson is Ukraine’.

When protesters stared chanting ‘Go home!’, the occupiers used flash grenades injuring several activists.

Руснява сволота відкрила вогонь по мирних жителях Херсона. За попередньою інформацією, одна людина поранена pic.twitter.com/YE0ostRdF0 — Армія FM (@Armia_fm) March 21, 2022

Some protesters are reported to be detained.