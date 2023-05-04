Russian troops placed military equipment and explosives in the premises of the turbine section of power unit No. 4 of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukraine’s State Nuclear Energy Inspectorate reported that the placement of enemy equipment and explosives became known during the weekly communication meeting with the IAEA, which took place on May 2.

Last year in July, the occupiers placed weapons, equipment and explosives in the engine room of power unit No. 1 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the beginning of August 2022, information was received regarding the placement of military equipment also in the engine room of power unit No. 2.

Unofficial channels report that Russians also store weapons and explosives in other premises of the nuclear plant, in particular in repair and mechanical workshops and on the roofs of power units.

‘The new criminal actions of the Russian occupiers are another step that causes significant damage to the nuclear and radiation safety of the nuclear facilities located at the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Inadequate decisions and actions of the Russian military endanger both the personnel of the nuclear plant and the residents of nearby settlements’, the statement says.