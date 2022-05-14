Russian occupation authorities are planning to conduct a ‘census’ in Kherson region, as they did in the occupied Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova said on Telegram that the residents of Henichesk district receive messages, which demand registration in the local administrations.

The occupiers plan to start the ‘census’ on May 16 and finish it by the end of the month.

After the failure of the idea of a ‘referendum’ in Kherson region, Russians are considering various options for the ‘status’ of the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, they may create the so-called Crimean Federal District.

‘According to the Hague Convention of 1907 and Geneva Convention of 1949, the occupying power does not gain sovereignty over the occupied territory and must comply with the laws in force in that territory’, Denisova stressed.