Mariupol mayor counselor Petro Andriushchenko reported on Telegram that Russian invaders are planning to prolong the schooling year in the occupied city.

During the summer, Ukrainian children who are still in Mariupol will learn the Russian language and the history of Russia according to the Russian curricula and education standards.

Andriushchenko stressed that the main goal of the occupiers is de-Ukrainization.

He added that the occupation authorities are planning to open 9 schools and have already found 53 teachers who will work there.