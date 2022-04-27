Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova has stated that at least 400 women and children were raped by Russian soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories.

The ombudswoman said that there is a free line of psychological support for victims of sexual violence. From April 1 to 14, her office received about 400 calls, and the number is growing.

The calls began after the liberation of Kyiv region from Russian invaders. Denisova notes that her office receives messages not only from the liberated but also from the occupied territories.

‘Our 5 psychologists cannot cope with such a number of people. So I asked UNICEF to double the number of psychologists, so that the assistance is of good quality’, the ombudsperson says.

She adds that sexual violence can affect a woman’s desire or ability to have children, so such crimes have a genocidal character.