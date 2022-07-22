Russian occupying authorities confiscated about 70 thousand tons of grain from Ukrainian farmers in Luhansk region and took the grain to Russia.

Region governor Serhii Haidai said on Telegram that the farmers did not get any money for the grain.

He added that the farmers managed to harvest the crop despite the destroyed infrastructure and agricultural equipment but the grain was taken away by the occupiers.

Before the Russian invasion, Luhansk region was among the leading agricultural producers of Ukraine.