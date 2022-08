On August 1, Russian military committed another war crime. The invaders shot the evacuation van in Kherson region.

As Kryvyi Rih governor Oleksandr Vilkul informs, the van was going from the village of Starisillia, evacuating 7 civilians to the Ukraine-controlled territory.

Near the village of Dovhove, the van was hit by Russians with anti-tank guided missile, killing two people and wounding 5.

The wounded have been taken to the hospital in Kryvyi Rih, two of them are in severe condition.