Ukraine’s Prosecutor general office reports that Russian invaders have stolen the collection of Scythian gold from the local museum in the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya region.

Most of the collection items were found by the archaeologists during the excavations in the 1950s.

The Prosecutor General office considers this fact another war crime of Russian troops.

Prosecutors and Ukraine’s security service have launched the investigation into the case accusing Russia of the violation of laws and customs of war.