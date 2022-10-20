Russian military are beginning to take away looted Ukrainian property from the temporarily occupied Energodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulator Energoatom informs.

‘Panic, fear and expectation of defeat that gripped the occupiers in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions reached Energodar’, Energoatom statement on Telegram says.

Reportedly, since October 19, the occupiers have been taking away home appliances and other loot stolen from Ukrainians in Energodar.

The statement says the martial law introduced by Putin in the occupied Ukrainian territories to loot property in all possible ways.