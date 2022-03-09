The personnel of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been subject to torture, Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Wedneday, arguing the plant workers can be forced to make a video address the Russian forces will use for their ‘propaganda’ campaign.

After the plant facilities were seized by the Russian troops, the plant employees have been held captive and exposed to immense psychological pressure for four days. There are currently over 500 Russian soldiers and 50 armored vehicles at the site.

The energy minister called on the international community to take steps that will eliminate military risks at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

‘Any incident provoked by Russia’s use of weapon at the nuclear power plant will mean a catastrophe for Europe. And Russia will be fully responsible for that,’ said Halushchenko.