Russian occupation authorities kidnap and detain Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied areas. Ukrainian citizens, mostly men, are kept in ‘filtration’ camps where they suffer interrogations and torture.

Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence claims that the occupiers detain Ukrainian men with the goal to further exchange them for Russian POWs.

Ukrainian intelligence has detected such cases in the occupied areas of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Former military servicemen, law enforcement officers and pro-Ukrainian activists suffer the most.

The intelligence statement says that more than 300 people are kept in Kherson detention center. In addition, Russian occupiers organized a ‘filtration’ camp in the village of Velyka Lepetykha, Kherson region, from where Ukrainian men are taken to Crimea.

Ukrainian intelligence claims it is another war crime of Russian invaders.