According to the Center of National Resistance, the local population of Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region, cannot leave the temporarily occupied city.

Russian occupiers do not let the residents of Energodar out of the city and use them as a human shield.

‘The Russian military are keeping the residents of Energodar in the city in order to use them as a human shield. It is impossible to leave the city; the Russians do not let anyone out’, the statement says.

According to the local authorities, about 10-15 thousand locals out of 53 thousand who lived in the city before the occupation are blocked in Energodar.

The Center of National Resistance added that Russians placed military equipment among residential buildings. They understand that the decrease in the number of civilians will contribute to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to liberate the city.