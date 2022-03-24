The main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry has reported that Russia’s occupying authorities in Dokuchaevsk, Donetsk region, have established a ‘filtration’ camp for forcibly relocated Ukrainian citizens.

Russian security take away identity documents and interrogate civilians to find pro-Ukrainian activists and people who earlier served in the Ukrainian army and law enforcement.

The report states that camp prisoners do not have medical care and proper nutrition.

After interrogations, Ukrainian citizens are forcibly deported to Russia’s remote depressed areas.