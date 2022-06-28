At least 341 children have died and 622 others have been injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Tuesday.

Now the grim figure stands at 341 – and counting, as reporting child deaths suffers delays due to ongoing combat in east of Ukraine.

The highest death counts have been reported in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – 338 and 183 deaths respectively, while Kyiv region has lost 116 children.

Among the recent cases are the death of a 6-year-old girl in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region – she suffered lethal wounds in Russian shelling on June 28.

The day earlier, on June 27, a 14-year-old boy was killed in a Russian missile attack on Lysychansk.

Five boys, aged 8-12, suffered injuries in Kharkiv after Russian targeted Nemyshlyansky city district.

On June 26, a 9-year-old boy was wounded in Russian shelling of Malynivka, Donetsk region.