Russia aggression has left a devastating mark on Ukrainian road infrastructure as some 24 thousand kilometers of roads and 300 bridges are now ruined and in need of repair, said Ukravtodor, Ukraine’s state road company on Friday.

The company has suspend all the projects of Big Constriction initiative launched by Zelensky in 2020, and shifted focus to reconstruction of the damaged key transportation routes.

It has already set up 39 temporary crossings in Kyiv suburbs, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Mykolayv.

Traffic is back to Kyiv-Kovel route that lost 3 bridges in the onset of the war.

Among other things, Avtodor re-opened the Kyiv-Chop road for trucks at Stoyanka near Kyiv, and brought back traffic to 30-km long passage of Poltava-Kyiv route.

It has cleaned up 930 km of roads from war remnants like damaged military vehicles and other waste. The company said it is striving to bring back safe and steady transport connections for transportation of goods and humanitarian deliveries.