Kharkiv suffered shelling in early hours of Tuesday, said city mayor Ihor Terehkov, as the assault struck the social infrastructure in the city center.

Another nighttime shelling of the city. I flew to a part of Kharkiv closer to the centre. Traditionally a hit next to a building unrelated to military infrastructure,” he wrote.

Kharkiv regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, provided more details, saying the attack came around 5am on Tuesday. In a Telegram update posted at 7.30 am, he wrote:

At around 5 o’clock in the morning, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv’s Slobid district.

As a result of the shelling, the roof of the car showroom was on fire. A few more shells hit open areas.”

The nearby town of Chuhuiv was also targeted, Synegubov added.

At the same time, the occupiers struck Chuguiev again. There are hits on critical infrastructure.”

The aggressors also launched assaults in Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, said Ukraine’s ‘South’ Command.

Russia mounted its attacks from the Black Sea, using its aircrafts. The rockets hit coastal villages in Odesa suburbs, causing a fire in the early hours of Tuesday, according to local officials.

Firefighters are still trying to contain a fire that ensued. There was no immediate information of victims.

Another attack was reported in Odesa region – it struck houses in coastal villages in the early hours of this morning, according to reports of local officials.

Powerful blasts were heard in Mykolyaiv region where the aggressors targeted the sea port infrastructure and some still unidentified sites in the city suburbs. It was reportedly a S-300 missiles’ attack.

According to local governor Vitaliy Kim, the assault hit the site of ‘critical infrastructure’ and a transport facility. He also posted the videos of the morning attacks.