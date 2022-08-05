In an overnight rocket strike, Russian invaders targeted three districts of Kharkiv.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reports that Russians hit residential buildings, shops, educational facilities and children playgrounds, wounding three civilians.

The governor said the emergency teams are working on the sight looking for unexploded parts.

He added that the invaders also hit the town of Chuhuiv and the areas near Izium.

Russian troops tried to attack in several directions but were repelled by the Ukrainian forces and retreated.