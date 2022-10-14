During the night, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Dnipro region with kamikaze drones, rocket systems and heavy artillery.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports that four enemy drones were destroyed in the region.

Russian artillery strikes wounded one civilian and caused damaged to residential areas and an industrial enterprise.

The areas near Nikopol were hit with Grad multiple launch rocket systems. No casualties have been reported, but the attacks caused the disruption of electricity and water supply.