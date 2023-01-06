During searches in Moscow patriarchate Orthodox churches in Kherson, Kirovohrad, Dnipro and Rivne regions, the Security Service of Ukraine found pro-Kremlin literature and Russian propaganda materials.

In one of Kherson churches, Ukrainian law enforcement discovered the property of the Russian occupiers left as they were fleeing from Kherson.

The investigation also established that one of the priests was in direct contact with the occupying authorities and FSB officers.

In Rivne region, Russian propaganda materials were found in Mezhyrichy monastery. Pro-Russian literature was also found in Dnipro region.

All collected evidence has been sent for forensic examination.