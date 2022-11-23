Yesterday, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in Kyiv-Pecherska Lavra and in Rivne region.

The security investigation targeted churches and monasteries that allegedly belong to the Russian Orthodox church.

During the searches, Russian propaganda materials, more that 2 million UAH, 100 thousand USD and Russian rubles were found by the Ukrainian law enforcement.

According to the SBU press statement, the law enforcement examined more than 350 religious facilities and checked 850 people.

50 people were interrogated with polygraph, including citizens of Russia found in the examined church facilities.

It is suspected that some of the checked people had forged Ukrainian identification documents.

All the materials will become part of the investigation.

The SBU stressed that in their activities they ‘adhere to the principle of impartiality towards the activities of any religious denomination and respect the right of every citizen to freedom of worldview and religion, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine’.