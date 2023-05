On May 1, Russian troops hit with rockets the village of Kutsurub, Mykolaiv region.

Region authorities reported 2 civilian residents wounded after the strike.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems and targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The attack damaged several residential houses and caused disruptions in electricity, gas and water supply.

During the night, Russians also shelled with mortars the city of Ochakiv. No casualties have been reported.