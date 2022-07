Russian troops continue artillery and rocket strikes in Dnipropetrovska region.

In the overnight shelling, the invaders attacked the city of Nikopol with multiple launch rocket systems, firing more than 60 rockets.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that the Russian targeted residential areas and city infrastructure.

He said at least one person was wounded during the strike, which destroyed about a dozen of private houses. The emergency services are working on the site.