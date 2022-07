On July 9 morning, Russian troops hit Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovska region, with ‘Uragan’ multiple launch rocket systems.

Kryvyi Rih governor Oleksandr Vilkul said that the rockets targeted the residential area, killing one and wounding two locals.

The shelling damaged residential houses and a school.

The governor addressed city residents to be very careful regarding unidentified objects, as Russians reportedly used cluster munitions.

The emergency teams are working on the site.