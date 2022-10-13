Overnight, Russian troops continued artillery and rocket strikes in Dnipro region.

Local governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that the strikes targeted the areas near Nikopol, severely wounding one civilian.

The governor said that the enemy used heavy artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

He added that the strikes damaged 30 residential buildings, gas and power supply lines, leaving 2,000 houses without electricity. Damage was also caused to a hospital, kindergarten, church, local lore museum and shops.