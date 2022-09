Overnight, Russian troops hit the areas near Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska region, with rocket strikes.

Local governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports that the invaders used Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

A 56-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling in the village of Chervonohryhorivka.

The strikes damaged 17 residential houses in the area.

The governor also reports damage to the local school, gas and electricity transmission lines.