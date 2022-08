During the night, Russian invaders hit the areas near Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska region.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported more than 40 Uragan rockets that targeted Nikopol.

The strike damaged 10 private houses and a local enterprise.

The invaders also targeted with Uragan MLRS the town of Zelenodolsk.

No casualties have been reported.