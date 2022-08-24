Two rocket strikes targeted Khmelnytski region on August 24 as Ukraine marked its Independence Day. The attacks hit unidentified sites in Shepetivka. Emergency service teams are liquidating the consequences, said regional governor Serhiy Gamaliy on Telegram.

He said the blasts blew out windows and doors in nearby houses and called on people to heed warnings and alerts.

This year’s Independence Day was overshadowed by a slew of Russian attacks with many of official events being called off ahead of the day on the fears Russia would try to throw a wrench in the celebrations.

On August 24, Russian missiles targeted Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and, later in the day, Chaplyne in Dnipro region where Russians hit a train killing 20 people and leaving 50 wounded.