Russian rocket assault targeted a hotel in Mykolayiv and damaged a shopping center on Thursday, said city mayor Oleskandr Synkevych on Telegram.

Powerful blasts were reported in the frontline southern city in early hours of July 14, and soon came the messages from local official warning locals against revealing any photos on social media. With more information emerging, the city mayor said the Russian attack struck several civilian infrusturcture objects.

Emergency and rescue teams were deployed to the targeted sites at 6 am.

According to reports, the attack caused damage to ‘Mykolayiv’ hotel and nearby shopping center.

There is no immediate information of victims.