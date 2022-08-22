A rocket attack that came at 3 am struck a café and a a local enterprise site causing a fire in Mykolayiv, said local governor Vitaliy Kim.

There were no victims reported while emergency teams are still on the site assessing the damage.

On Sunday, Russian troops targeted the town of Bashtanka. The strike hit a residential area – it sparked a fire destroying a two-story building.

One child sustained an injury and at least 10 houses were damaged.

The Russian helling also hit Shyroke community leaving several houses damaged. There was no word of casualties.

Among other places with Russian shells were Kostayntynivka and Berezneguvate.