On March 6, Russian invaders hit with multiple launch rocket systems the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported damage to several residential buildings and a fire department.

‘Yesterday, the enemy continued shelling of the border towns in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts’, the governor wrote.

He also reported artillery attacks in Vovchansk, Dvorichna and other towns and villages. In Vovchansk, Russian strikes targeted residential houses and an educational facility.

Fortunately, the attacks did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining, sappers destroyed 96 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers after their retreat in September.