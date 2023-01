Overnight, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district in Dnipro region, damaging residential buildings. According to local authorities, no one was injured.

Local governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian invaders hit the areas near Nikopol with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

More than 30 enemy rockets targeted Chervonohryhorivka and Marganets territorial communities.

The strikes did not cause casualties, but damaged residential and economic buildings.