At least 8 Russian rockets hit Kremenchuk oil refinery in Poltava region on early Saturday, said local governor Dmytro Lunin, adding the he overnight attack struck some more infrastructure objects in the region as well.

‘Again Kremenchuk comes under the enemy fire,’ wrote Lunin.

The governor failed to give the details and urged people to stay in shelters as there is a risk of new assaults.

There was no immediate information about casualties.