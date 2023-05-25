The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained a Russian saboteur who was going to blow up the railway near Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

As reported by the SBU, Russian invaders planned to disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular the supply of fuel and ammunition in the Avdiivka area.

To carry out the sabotage, the Russian agent had to take explosives from a previously prepared cache and covertly install them near the railway.

According to the investigation, the man worked at the railway station in the town of Ukrainsk, Donetsk region, and was recruited by the Russian special services in March 2023.

The collaborator drew the attention of Russian invaders because of the social media comments that supported Russian invasion.

The SBU continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason. The man faces life imprisonment.