In Rivne region, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an agent of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The man planned to sabotage one of the key facilities of Rivne’s transport system.

As reported by the SBU, the saboteur aimed to disrupt the supply of foreign weapons to the Defense Forces on the eastern and southern fronts. On February 19, the agent arrived in Ukraine under the guise of a resident of one of the European countries.

‘After arriving in Rivne region, he conducted reconnaissance near a strategic transport artery to find the location for an explosive device’, the statement says.

Further, he had to install explosives in the most vulnerable place of the critical infrastructure object and detonate it.

SBU employees detained him while preparing to commit sabotage. The special service stated that the suspect has a permanent residence permit in the Russian Federation and is a member of the Russian military intelligence agency.